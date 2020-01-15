INO COIN (INO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $313.68 Million

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One INO COIN token can now be bought for $1.74 or 0.00019859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and Exrates. INO COIN has a market cap of $313.68 million and approximately $3,420.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get INO COIN alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.04 or 0.03533287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00201384 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027559 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00128601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu.

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INO COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INO COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.