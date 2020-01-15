InsaneCoin Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 19.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, InsaneCoin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $44,849.00 and $231.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.31 or 0.01289309 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00030799 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000168 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000049 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000773 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,131,721 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network.

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

