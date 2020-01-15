Insider Buying: Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Acquires 5,989 Shares of Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $19,883.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 9,979 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $32,431.75.

On Friday, January 10th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 8,528 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $27,119.04.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 5,680 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $18,914.40.

On Monday, January 6th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 5,681 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $18,860.92.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 5,580 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $18,637.20.

On Tuesday, December 31st, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 11,163 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $36,837.90.

On Friday, December 27th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 5,486 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $17,116.32.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 5,286 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $15,805.14.

On Friday, December 20th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 1,803 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,192.64.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,782 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $10,362.68.

BTN traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $3.25. 7,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,420. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTN. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong in the third quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 4.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares during the last quarter.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

