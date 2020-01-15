Insider Buying: InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,808 Shares of Stock

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $12,746.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $13,471.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 600 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $4,254.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,500 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $10,470.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,713 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $11,922.48.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $12,844.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 7,101 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $48,286.80.

On Thursday, December 19th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,368 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $9,534.96.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 5,300 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $36,941.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 5,496 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $38,417.04.

On Monday, December 9th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 5,015 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $36,258.45.

Shares of ICMB stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.04. 3,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,404. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $96.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 48.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. Equities analysts forecast that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter valued at $243,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

