Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) Insider Acquires 42 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) insider Lucy Tilley purchased 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 736 ($9.68) per share, for a total transaction of £309.12 ($406.63).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Lucy Tilley purchased 40 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 734 ($9.66) per share, for a total transaction of £293.60 ($386.21).

On Friday, October 25th, Lucy Tilley purchased 70 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 590 ($7.76) per share, for a total transaction of £413 ($543.28).

Shares of MAB1 stock opened at GBX 734 ($9.66) on Wednesday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1-year low of GBX 528 ($6.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 825 ($10.85). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 736.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 623.05. The company has a market cap of $378.83 million and a P/E ratio of 28.56.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers.

