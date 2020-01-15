Insider Buying: Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Insider Buys 122,500 Shares of Stock

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) insider Brandon B. Boze purchased 122,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,535,750.00.

Trinity Industries stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81. Trinity Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $26.63.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $813.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRN. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens set a $20.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.