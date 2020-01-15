Insider Selling: American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) SVP Sells 3,700 Shares of Stock

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AMWD stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.34. 5,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,410. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $110.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.52. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1,730.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 69.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 90.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMWD shares. BidaskClub cut shares of American Woodmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

