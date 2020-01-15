Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Sells 5,200 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $570,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,310. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $110.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.90 and its 200-day moving average is $98.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123,540 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 6.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,160,490 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $117,511,000 after buying an additional 71,877 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 18.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 81,515 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 83.4% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

