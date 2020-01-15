Insider Selling: Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Director Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Director Paul James Stoyan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.00, for a total value of C$650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,610,800.

Paul James Stoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 9th, Paul James Stoyan sold 5,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.60, for a total value of C$258,000.00.

Enghouse Systems stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$51.74. 79,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,305. Enghouse Systems Limited has a one year low of C$30.97 and a one year high of C$52.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 40.11.

ENGH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$47.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

