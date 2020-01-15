Insider Selling: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) General Counsel Sells 6,441 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.08 on Wednesday, reaching $136.72. 16,160,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,485,173. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.98.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. ValuEngine downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.