Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Sells 19,000 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director James C. Moyer sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.11, for a total transaction of $3,403,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 370,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,317,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MPWR traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.12. 318,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,310. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.26. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.84 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $168.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 66.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 351.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

