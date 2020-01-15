Insider Selling: Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) CAO Sells 8,437 Shares of Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 8,437 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $64,289.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,163. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PLYA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.62. 4,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,850. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $997.30 million, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72. Playa Hotels & Resorts NV has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $132.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.47 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 64,972 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 353.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 94,200 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

