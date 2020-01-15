Insider Selling: Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.93, for a total value of C$69,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,882,291.25.

Shares of TSE:SIS traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.17. The company had a trading volume of 168,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,723. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.90. The firm has a market cap of $699.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15. Savaria Co. has a 1-year low of C$10.55 and a 1-year high of C$15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$96.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$100.13 million. Analysts expect that Savaria Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.06%.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Savaria from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.