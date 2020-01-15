Insider Selling: Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $34,575.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $35,910.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $35,070.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $33,975.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $32,580.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $31,620.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $32,295.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $31,650.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $31,455.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $34,305.00.

Shares of WORK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.33. 7,975,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,977,995. Slack has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.12.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Slack by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Slack by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WORK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Slack to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Slack to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Slack in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Slack in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

