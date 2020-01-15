Insider Selling: SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CFO Sells 28,644 Shares of Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,641,014.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SPSC traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $57.78. 107,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,097. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day moving average of $67.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 94.72, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $59.14.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.09 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 25th. First Analysis raised SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer set a $61.00 price objective on SPS Commerce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 46,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 22,270 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

