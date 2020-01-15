Insider Selling: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) SVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.58. The company had a trading volume of 36,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,538. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $74.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 52.16% and a negative net margin of 470.18%. The company’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 948.0% in the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 834,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,692,000 after buying an additional 754,706 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 62.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 55,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 21,553 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

