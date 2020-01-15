Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Sells 515 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 515 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $76,920.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Faddis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $165,572.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $168,300.44.

On Monday, October 28th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total value of $171,670.18.

On Thursday, October 24th, Jonathan Faddis sold 818 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.91, for a total value of $117,718.38.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,100. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.19. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $100.59 and a 12-month high of $176.90. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 116.48, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Barclays lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $180.00 target price on Veeva Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

