Insider Selling: Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Evan/ Fa Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Evan/ Fa Jones sold 15,000 shares of Veracyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $438,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.44. 438,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,021. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.48 and a beta of 1.19. Veracyte Inc has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $31.18.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. Analysts forecast that Veracyte Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VCYT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 401.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,985,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,394 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 144.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 43.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,062 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter worth $33,505,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter worth $21,541,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

