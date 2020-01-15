Insider Selling: Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) CFO Sells 6,271 Shares of Stock

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $124,667.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,150.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.99. The stock had a trading volume of 429,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,799. Vocera Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.59 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.79.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 9.68% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $50.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VCRA shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,039,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,926,000 after purchasing an additional 688,225 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,030,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 572.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 233,945 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,870,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.