Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.25.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley set a $79.00 price objective on Insight Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Insight Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor purchased 3,800 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.93 per share, with a total value of $239,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,361.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $232,975.99. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 106.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $339,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $40,910,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,837,000 after buying an additional 106,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $380,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $70.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.24. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $42.67 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.97.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.