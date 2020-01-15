Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Position Reduced by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Insight Enterprises worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,837,000 after acquiring an additional 106,813 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,910,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,354,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 11.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 312,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,207,000 after buying an additional 32,838 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 9.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 268,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,598,000 after buying an additional 22,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.93 per share, with a total value of $239,134.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $208,361.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $232,975.99. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSIT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $79.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $70.94 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.67 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

