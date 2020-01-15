Insights Network Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last Week (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Insights Network has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $58,706.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insights Network Profile

INSTAR is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken.

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

