Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) CEO Sells $787,543.20 in Stock

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 9,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $787,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

INSP stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.25. 195,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,850. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 1.26. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a current ratio of 13.42.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INSP. ValuEngine cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Dougherty & Co set a $78.00 price objective on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSP. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 293.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 10.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $45,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.