Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Short Interest Up 8.8% in December

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 227,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

NYSE:INSP traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.75. 3,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,389. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.72 and a beta of 1.26. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $81.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

INSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Dougherty & Co set a $78.00 target price on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

In other news, Director Mudit K. Jain sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $38,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at $101,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 53,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $3,824,110.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,670.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,877 shares of company stock worth $8,822,419 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 126,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 46,026 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,401,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 83,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 26,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 285,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

