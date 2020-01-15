Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Cowen set a $165.00 target price on Insulet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of PODD traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.96. 16,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,937. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,749.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.71. Insulet has a 52-week low of $71.22 and a 52-week high of $187.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 7.01.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.50 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, Director John A. Fallon sold 14,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $2,632,075.25. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $100,380.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,769,161.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,598 shares of company stock worth $5,346,687 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Insulet by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,119,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 15,875 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, Integre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

