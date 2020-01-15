Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Short Interest Down 6.8% in December

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 741,800 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 796,300 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Intec Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Intec Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $593,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intec Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Intec Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 17.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intec Pharma alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTEC shares. Roth Capital downgraded Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Intec Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

Shares of Intec Pharma stock remained flat at $$0.52 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 356,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,658. Intec Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intec Pharma will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Intec Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intec Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.