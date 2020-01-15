Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Bought by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.51% of Integer worth $13,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Integer by 29.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Integer during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Integer during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Integer by 32.5% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Integer by 656.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Integer news, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $139,937.84. Also, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $571,480.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,982.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.76.

Shares of ITGR stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.98. 2,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Integer Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $67.72 and a 12-month high of $92.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $303.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.78 million. Integer had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corp will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

