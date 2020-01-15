Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Short Interest Update

Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 805,700 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 750,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.76.

Shares of Integer stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,000. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.15 and its 200-day moving average is $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.40. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $67.72 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $303.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.78 million. Integer had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Integer will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $139,937.84. Also, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $571,480.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,982.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Integer by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Integer in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Integer in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Integer by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Integer by 656.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

