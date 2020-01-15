Integrafin (LON:IHP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Integrafin (LON:IHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 490 ($6.45) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integrafin in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.45) target price (up previously from GBX 420 ($5.52)) on shares of Integrafin in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

LON:IHP traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 447 ($5.88). 152,149 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94. Integrafin has a 52-week low of GBX 285 ($3.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 469 ($6.17). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 431.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 394.62.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

