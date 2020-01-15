Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,411 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,411 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $22,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,406,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intel by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,543,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,318,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,749 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,395,131,000 after purchasing an additional 516,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1,899.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,204,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 target price on Intel and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.66.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz acquired 86,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,037,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,020,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $60.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

