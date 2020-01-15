Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 125.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 target price on Intel and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.66.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,383,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,093,150. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $60.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

