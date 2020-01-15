Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Short Interest Down 6.7% in December

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 307,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Inter Parfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 3,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $278,719.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,719.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 3,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $230,871.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $230,871.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,984 shares of company stock worth $1,203,396 over the last three months. 44.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 47.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 48.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 31.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 31,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPAR traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.20. 155,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,484. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average of $69.63. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $58.50 and a one year high of $81.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

