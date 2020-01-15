Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 368.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 311,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $93.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.16.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $279,009.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $927,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,528 shares of company stock worth $15,088,203 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup set a $101.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $104.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.54.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

