Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $8,339,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $281,351.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,528 shares of company stock worth $15,088,203. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.54.

ICE traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.97. 1,137,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,808. The company has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $95.56.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

