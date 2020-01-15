Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) Short Interest Update

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 45,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of Intercorp Financial stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $40.17. 2,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,011. Intercorp Financial has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.41.

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercorp Financial will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Intercorp Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,248,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Intercorp Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,587,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Intercorp Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,842,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Intercorp Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000.

About Intercorp Financial

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

