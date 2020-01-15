Intermolecular Inc (NASDAQ:IMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Intermolecular Inc (NASDAQ:IMI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intermolecular in the 2nd quarter worth $1,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intermolecular by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 854,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 505,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intermolecular by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Intermolecular in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intermolecular in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intermolecular stock remained flat at $$1.20 on Wednesday. Intermolecular has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

About Intermolecular

Intermolecular, Inc engages in the development of advanced materials using high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. The company's HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods.

