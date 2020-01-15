International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. UBS Group lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $171.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $129.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,855. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.85. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $104.86 and a 52-week high of $152.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.77%.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 94,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.96 per share, with a total value of $11,941,476.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $116,146.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 227,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,007,000 after buying an additional 35,025 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

