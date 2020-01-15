International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 49,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in International Paper by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 39,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.65. The stock had a trading volume of 44,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.52. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 6.03%. International Paper’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IP. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens set a $50.00 price objective on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

