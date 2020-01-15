Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Price Target Increased to GBX 5,300 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 6,100 ($80.24) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,700 ($74.98) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 4,800 ($63.14) to GBX 5,050 ($66.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,387.78 ($70.87).

ITRK opened at GBX 5,866.34 ($77.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,676.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,494.81. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of GBX 56.22 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,982 ($78.69).

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

