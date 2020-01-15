Interzone (ITZ) Trading Down 14.3% Over Last Week

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Interzone has a market capitalization of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Interzone coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Interzone has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Interzone alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,801.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $164.71 or 0.01867747 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $334.36 or 0.03791498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00656603 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00751467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010329 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00084746 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00025173 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00603848 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Interzone Profile

Interzone (CRYPTO:ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The official website for Interzone is www.interzone.pw. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone.

Interzone Coin Trading

Interzone can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Interzone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Interzone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.