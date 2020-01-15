Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Cut by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,967 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551 in the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.33.

Shares of INTU opened at $272.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.21 and its 200-day moving average is $268.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.38 and a 12-month high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

