Invacio 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,858.00 (INV)

Invacio (CURRENCY:INV) traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, Invacio has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Invacio token can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Bancor Network and IDEX. Invacio has a market capitalization of $79,816.00 and $3,858.00 worth of Invacio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.09 or 0.01499320 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00035738 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000185 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000889 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Invacio Token Profile

Invacio is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2016. Invacio’s total supply is 22,107,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,005,418 tokens. Invacio’s official Twitter account is @Invacio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Invacio’s official website is www.invacio.com.

Invacio Token Trading

Invacio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invacio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invacio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invacio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

