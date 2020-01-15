Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) Shares Sold by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,202 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCK. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Tlwm purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 41,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.32. 921,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,260. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $21.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.