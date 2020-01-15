Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stake Raised by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,981 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises about 0.7% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 98,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 15,649 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10,511.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 71,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 70,949 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.92. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $15.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0644 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.