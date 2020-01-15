Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 3.8% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $220.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.39. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $159.91 and a 1-year high of $221.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4577 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

