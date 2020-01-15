Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 99.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 326.1% in the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 93,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 71,210 shares during the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $219.85. The stock had a trading volume of 19,589,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,682,480. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.39. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $159.91 and a 12-month high of $221.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4577 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

