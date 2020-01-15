Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,457 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSY. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 198.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth about $168,000.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.41. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

