InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Major Shareholder Buys $13,471.00 in Stock

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $13,471.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,808 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $12,746.40.

On Friday, January 10th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 600 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $4,254.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,500 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $10,470.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,713 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $11,922.48.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $12,844.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 7,101 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $48,286.80.

On Thursday, December 19th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,368 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $9,534.96.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 5,300 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $36,941.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 5,496 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $38,417.04.

On Monday, December 9th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 5,015 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $36,258.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ICMB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.04. 3,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.02.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 48.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICMB. ValuEngine cut InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

