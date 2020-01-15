Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 15th (AC, AOSL, ATNI, BBCP, BDGE, BOOT, CDEV, CNOB, DARE, DISCK)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, January 15th:

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Gran Tierra Energy (NASDAQ:GTE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Horizon Global Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of towing, trailering, cargo management and accessory products for original equipment, aftermarket and retail customers. Horizon Global Corporation is based in Bloomfield Hills, United States. “

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Infinera provides Digital Optical Networking systems to telecommunications carriers, cable operators and other service providers worldwide. Infinera’s large-scale photonic integrated circuit incorporates hundred Gigabits per second of transmit and receive capacity and the functionality of more than sixty discrete optical components into a pair of indium phosphide chips. Infinera’s DTN system and PIC technology are designed to provide optical networks that provide operating simplicity, enhanced revenue generation, faster time-to-service and capital cost savings. “

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is a games technology company. It engaged in supplying Virtual Sports, Mobile Gaming and Server-Based Gaming systems to regulated lottery, betting and gaming operators. Inspired Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp, is based in New York. “

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Minebea Mitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

