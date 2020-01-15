Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 15th (AY, BCSF, BDN, BEPTF, BYND, CDLX, CHVKF, DAR, DEI, ERJ)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, January 15th:

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

Get Atlantica Yield PLC alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $18.50 price target on the stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $106.00 price target on the stock.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Mizuho currently has $44.00 price target on the stock.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $49.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $66.00.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Mizuho currently has $140.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $145.00.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a hold rating to an underperform rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $33.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $53.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $68.00.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Parsons Corporation is a provider of technology-driven solutions. It is focused on the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. The company offers technical design and engineering services and software which consists of cybersecurity, intelligence, defense, military training, connected communities, physical infrastructure and mobility solutions. Parsons Corporation is based in Centreville, United States. “

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is an information services and human resources company. It offers recruitment advertisement, employment placement, staffing, education, housing and real estate, bridal, travel, dining, beauty, automobiles and others. Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $14.50 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $134.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.